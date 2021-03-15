LHC to hear NAB’s plea seeking Maryam Nawaz’s bail cancellation

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) plea seeking the cancellation of bail granted to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A two member bench including Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Giral will address the plea.

According to NAB’s plea, Maryam Nawaz who is currently on bail, is taking undue advantage and not cooperating with the investigation.

The NAB has requested LHC to suspend the PML-N leader’s bail in order to carry out the investigations. Maryam was granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4, 2019.

The Sharif Family has been under the accusations of money laundering and illegal transfer of money under the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB stated that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.