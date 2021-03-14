Mustafa Kamal, Miftah Ismail, Nisar Khuro to contest NA-249 by-election

Pak Sarzameen Party on Sunday announced to contest the by election in Karachi’s constituency NA-249.

The party’s head Syed Mustafa Kamal, Syed Hafeezuddin and Humayun Usman have received nomination papers for the by-election, scheduled to take place on April 29.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, Miftah Ismail, Pakistan People’s Party Sindh’s President Nisar Khuhro and Awami National Party’s Haji Aurangzeb Buneri are also among the candidates who have received nomination papers for the by election in Karachi West district.

The NA-249 seat fell vacant after PTI MNA Faisal Vawda resigned as member of the lower house of Parliament to contest elections for Senate.

NA-249 is considered to be the safest seat for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) from where its leader Dr Farooq Sattar thrice returned to the national assembly and twice returned to provincial assembly seats.

It is the only constituency in the defunct district south where the MQM-P continues to dominate the electoral scene since 1988, with an exception in 1993 when the party had boycotted the national assembly polls.

Majority of the population in this constituency of Memons, Marwaris, Ganchis, and Gujratis with a sizable number of Baloch, Sindhi, Lasi, and Urdu-speaking people.