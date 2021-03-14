Over 18,000 senior citizens vaccinated in three days: Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that over 18,000 people of 60 years and above have been vaccinated in the last three days.

The minister made this claim during her visit to the Expo Centre Lahore, along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, to monitor vaccination facilities here on Sunday.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz, Additional Secretary Technical PSH Department Dr. Asim Altaf, Deputy Secretary Ms. Rafia Haider, Ahmer Khan and other officials.

Speaking to the media Punjab Health Minister said, “A large number of people over 60 are turning up to get vaccinated. The staff serving people at the center deserves applause and appreciation. In the last three days over 18,000 of 60 years plus age group have been vaccinated. As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, people of over 60 years are being vaccinated first of all. The capacity of Punjab hospitals has been enhanced. We must unite to overcome the Pandemic. I greatly appreciate Secretary PSH Dept Captain (retd) Usman Younis for great work. The people of 60 plus are being administered Sinopharm vaccine.”

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said, “I congratulate Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Secretary Health Captain (Retd) Usman Younis for excellent arrangements for vaccination. The Govt of Pakistan has set up centers across the country for vaccination. Punjab has made elaborate arrangements for vaccination. I congratulate Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and his team.”

Dr. Faisal Sultan and Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the process of vaccination for people of over 60 years of age. During the visit, Secretary PSH Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis apprised the minister of arrangements for vaccination, while Dr. Yasmin Rashid inquired from citizens their views and sought feedback.

Renowned law expert of the country and PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan who was also present at the facility expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements, and prayed for the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Meanwhile, SAPM Dr. Faisal Sultan also got his father vaccinated at the Center.