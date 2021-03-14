Governor urges PDM to reconsider long march amid COVID-19 resurgence

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday urged the opposition to reconsider their Long March amid resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country.

The governor was talking to the media during his visit to the Race Club here in Lahore. Chaudhry Sarwar said, the number of Covid-19 cases in Pakistan is increasing rapidly. “Therefore, I would like to ask the opposition to reconsider the Long March in view of the Corona pandemic. I hope the opposition will not endanger the lives of the people for politics.”

Chaudhry Sarwar also said that it is not in the interest of the nation to criticize Pakistan’s Armed forces, but unfortunately, the opposition parties are trying to make national institutions controversial on every issue. The statement of PML-N’s MNA Mian Javed Latif is against the national interest and there is grief and anger in the entire nation about his statement, he added.

Governor Punjab said that even when Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was judicially assassinated, PPP stood by the country because every Pakistani must, first ensure the protection of national interests. As far as the threats to the PML-N’s leadership are concerned, only the party can tell what the real issue is, but whatever the circumstances, the PML-N should also keep national interest supreme, he pointed. He said the protection of the lives and property of the people is the responsibility of the government and we will ensure this protection.

Replying to a question about the opposition’s statements to challenge the results of the Chairman Senate election in the court, the Governor said that the PDM should accept the result of the Chairman Senate, as Sadiq Sanjarani won the election in accordance with the constitution, adding that the opposition should not make this issue controversial.

Meanwhile, downplaying any political threats in Punjab, the governor said that there is no threat of no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Chaudhry Sarwar said “I do not see any protest rally of PDM against the Punjab government,” and added that the entire party including Prime Minister Imran Khan is standing with the Chief Minister of Punjab, and we will continue to serve the public.