Ministers flay PML-N’s Latif for anti-Pakistan remarks

Various ministers on Sunday criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Javed Latif for his ‘Pakistan Khappay’ remarks, accusing him of issuing an anti-Pakistan statement. Latif on Saturday said during a current affairs show on a private TV channel that if anything happened to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say “Pakistan Khappay”. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said Latif’s statement had made it clear that money was dearer to the PML-N than anything else. He said that those who talk against the solidarity of the country would meet the same fate that MQM founder Altaf Hussain had met, adding that they should apologise for the remarks. SAPM to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan lashed out at the statement, saying it is “the height of madness and shamelessness”. “For this [statement] they deserve punishment, not forgiveness,” she tweeted. “This Maryam Safdar sycophant Javed Latif has the audacity to threaten to break up Pakistan. Any fool who places loyalty to the leader above loyalty to the country is a disgrace & should be dealt with accordingly,” tweeted Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.













