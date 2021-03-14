Student killed over petty dispute

A school student of 8th grade was killed over a petty dispute in Kando Khel of sub-division Landi Kotal on Sunday.

Police said that Wajid s/o Hasan Ullah, a student of a private school was killed after he was shot following an exchange of heated arguments.

Soon after the incident occurred, the local police officials moved to the spot, and disarmed the fighting parties to avoid further loss.

In a statement, Station House Officer (SHO) Landi Kotal police station, Amjad Shelmani said that on the day of the incident an argument erupted between Watan Mir and Abudullah over a dispute on a piece of land. SHO added that after a brief quarrel, an unidentified person from Abdullah’s family opened an indiscriminate firing on his opponents, injuring the minor boy critically.

The police added that the wounded was rushed to the headquarter hospital Landi Koal, who later succumbed to the injuries. The slain schoolboy was later buried in his ancestral graveyard after the funeral prayer.

The police has lodged the First Information Report (FIR) against the four law violators, and apprehended one of the accused, while raids were being made to arrest the rest of nominees in the FIR.