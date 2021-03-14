Opposition’s senators intentionally stamped ballot papers on wrong place

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that due to internal rift, the opposition’s Senators have intentionally stamped ballot papers in the wrong place in the elections for the post of Chairman Senate.

Addressing a public meeting at the inauguration of gas supply and renovation of Government Girls Higher Secondary at Baja, district Swabi, he said opposition has rejected the request of treasury benches for legislation against horse-trading and use of money in the recent Senate polls to purchase votes and elect their own Chairman to create hardships for the government. But, opposition had failed in the accomplishment of their dream.