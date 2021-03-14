Political stability, banks’ dividends may keep PSX green this week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to maintain positive momentum gained on Friday last in the coming sessions this week due to a boost to investors’ confidence after the government managed to crush political instability through its victory in the Senate election for the slots of chairman and deputy chairman.

However, the rising Covid-19 cases as well as oil prices are factors that could keep market performance in check.

One of other positive points for the PSX this week is that the benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 2.049.27 points last week due to political instability, as the market opened at 45,837.35 points on Monday last and closed at 43,788.08 points on Friday last. This huge difference of over 2,000 points is despite the fact that the PSX turned bullish on Friday last with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 1,008.32 points. So, there seems to be enough for the investors to turn back to the bourse.

Again, rupee stability has been witnessed for the last few weeks and rupee has gained Rs1.94 against the US dollar since February 19. The US dollar was closed at Rs157.14 on Friday last.

Likewise, the foreign exchange reserves held by the country increased by $24.4 million (+0.12 percent) to $20.16 billion by week ended March 05, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday. Similarly, the foreign remittances continued exceptional performance in the month of February 2021, reaching $2.26 billion, showing a growth of 24.2 percent as compared to remittances in February 2020, the SBP announced last week.

Banking sector, which is the largest sector in terms of market capitalisation in the PSX, will be in the limelight this week as the closing period for dividend payment of many banks will occur this week. Allied Bank Limited (ABL), with a share price of Rs78.98 on Friday last, is offering a dividend of Rs6; Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (HMB) with a share price of Rs36.01, on Friday last, is offering a dividend of Rs2.5; Soneri Bank Limited (SNBL) with a share price of Rs9.95, on Friday last, is offering a dividend of Rs1.250; and United Bank Limited (UBL) with a share price of Rs124.81, on Friday last, is offering a dividend of Rs9.5; and the closing date of these four banks starts from March 19.

Likewise, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) with a share price of Rs118.19 on Friday last is offering a dividend of Rs3 and the closing date starts from March 20. Again Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL) with a share price of Rs111.19 is offering a dividend of Rs2, Samba Bank Limited (SBL) with a share price of Rs7.24 is offering a dividend of Rs0.75, and Standard Chartered Bank Limited (SCBPL) with a share price of Rs28.50 is offering a dividend of Rs2.75. The closing date of the aforementioned three banks starts from March 22. Likewise, Bank of Khyber Limited (BOK) with a share price of Rs18 is offering a dividend of Rs1.5 and five percent bonus shares and the closing date starts from March 23. All these shares are likely to play role in turning the PSX green this week.

The benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is currently trading at a PER of 6.7x (2021) compared to Asia Pac regional average of 17.4x and while offering DY of ~7.1 percent versus ~4.5 percent offered by the region.