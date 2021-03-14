Modern farms being set up for high-priced vegetables: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that the ministry is setting up modern farms for cultivation of high-priced vegetables.

In an interview with a foreign news agency, the minister said that these farms will be drone and sensors monitored. Chaudhry said that the ministry is focusing on non-traditional agricultural methods.

“For example, we are working on hemp. It is a 20 billion-dollar market globally. For the first time in Pakistan, hemp has been legalised. Our ministry is issuing licences for the manufacture of Cannabidiol (CBD). We are also venturing into psychotropic substances,” he added.

Highlighting some other projects currently underway in the Ministry of Science and Technology, he said, “In our projects our focus is on three key areas: electronics, chemicals and precision agriculture.” He further said that in electronics, the ministry is working in developing the deception technology, one area is that of drones. Civil, agriculture and police surveillance drones, all of those will be manufactured in Pakistan, he added.

“In chemicals, we have learned, through a study, that 14 of our chemicals are 51 percent of our imports. We are working on their localisation,” the minister said. Another major focus is on the development of human resources. “I wish to introduce a large scholarship for schoolchildren. This year I’m upgrading 450 government schools as STEM schools,” he maintained.

Talking about the challenges that the ministry is currently faced with and the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in elimination or lessening of those challenges, Fawad said that Prime Minister Khan is highly focused on the work of the ministry. “When I took charge of the ministry in 2019, the total budget was Rs18 billion rupees. In 2021 the budget is Rs142 billion. That wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the Prime Minister,” he added.

He said that scarcity of human resources is the biggest challenge. “Secondly, it’s the courts. In Pakistan, technology is not widely understood, and at times, ludicrous judgements are passed. Because of that some major international companies do not have confidence [to invest] in Pakistan. Unless the international giants make investments in Pakistan, we won’t be able to leapfrog in technology,” he further said.

About his major achievements as the minister for science and technology, Chaudhry said the first milestone was the resolving of the Ruet-e-Hilal issue. The second big milestone has taken place during the pandemic. “On February 26, 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was detected in Pakistan, we were not manufacturing [Covid-19 treatment and precaution materials] anything locally. But within four months, our initiatives bore fruit, and we became one of the major exporters of all Covid-related material. We even started to manufacture ventilators,” he maintained.

The minister said that as the ministry began to manufacture electromagnetic machines, such as ventilators and dialysis machines, and other medical materials including stents, the government has launched a healthcare sector in Pakistan that was hitherto non-existent. “Another big scale industry that we have introduced in Pakistan is that of electric vehicles,” he added.