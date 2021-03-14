EU countries lose 5.7m jobs due to pandemic: Study

The coronavirus crisis has had an unprecedented impact on the EU economy, as well as the labour market and society, the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound) said in a new report. According to the agency, “There were 5.7 million fewer people in employment in the EU by spring 2020 than at the end of 2019,” with the jobless rate across the 27-nation bloc increasing from 6.6 percent to 6.7 percent over the same period. In the 12 months leading up to spring 2020, EU employment declined by 2.4 percent, the weekly hours of those still working dropped by nearly one hour, and the share of workers employed but not working more than doubled to 17 percent. “By July 2020, nearly 50 percent of EU workers had moved to exclusive or partial telework, opening up new labour market gulfs as the more highly educated and those in urban areas were better placed to work from home.” Young people experienced the sharpest decline in employment, while prime-aged workers (25-54 years old) and older male workers were most likely to see their work hours cut. There were also significant differences in terms of working conditions between the member states.













