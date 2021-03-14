PBF demands uniform wheat support price across country

Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) has said that three different prices for purchasing wheat have been set which would cause a great confusion among wheat growers, calling for the Centre to set wheat support price in a uniform way. For the coming wheat crop, the procurement price set by the federal government is Rs1,650 per 40-kg; the Punjab government has set Rs1,800 per 40-kg; while the Sindh government has set price at Rs2,000 per 40-kg, said PBF Vice President Ahmad Jawad in a statement issued on Sunday. He said that to avoid a crisis-like situation that struck the market last year, growers demand the government to design a comprehensive plan for wheat procurement and that too in a timely fashion. They ask to provide bags to avoid crisis, as the harvest has already started in early cultivation areas, he added. These variations in prices leave room for traders to manipulate the market, especially in the absence of timely procurement by the government, he said. He said that the consumers do not have a choice and might stay vulnerable in terms of unaffordable food products, as factors responsible for the wheat crisis are not just economic, but rather political.













