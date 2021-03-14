Personal, leisure travel to return from 2nd half of 2021: IATA

Air passenger traffic will remain relatively low this year compared with 2019’s pre-Covid levels, but it will be better than in mid-2020, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director Alexandre de Juniac.

He in an interview with the Straits Times said that personal and leisure travel will return from the second half of 2021, as borders reopen to tourists hungry to be free again and reunite with families and friends. “We will likely start seeing a change in the air travel landscape after May or June this year,” he said. “We at IATA are already working with states to design and plan protocols and road maps for the reopening of borders.” According to de Juniac, the recovery in business travel will be slower. “Personal travel will definitely bounce back, but business travel will take another 12 to 18 months to recover,” he said.

There is a huge pent-up demand for air travel, he added. “You never appreciate what you have until you lose it. People are hungry to be free again, to travel again.”

The head of IATA, however, noted that “Governments in many countries are cautious and remain in emergency mode amid the emergence of new Covid variants. They have to manage their domestic circumstances first.”

IATA is targeting to work with 33 states and territories around the world on border reopening and international flights. De Juniac expects that geographically, Asia-Pacific will emerge as the most robust region for global air traffic. “We already saw this upswing prior to Covid, and the Chinese market was already No. 1, and ahead of the US. This trend will simply accelerate.”

But the growth could be uneven, he said, adding: “The key will be how individual states and territories open up their borders as the vaccine roll-out and test regime accelerates.”

It is pertinent to mention here that airports in the United States saw their largest number of passengers in a year on Friday, data showed, following a shuddering halt in travel brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just over 1.35 million travellers were checked in at American airports on Friday, the most since March 15 last year, according to Transportation Safety Administration figures. Despite the recovery, volume is still nearly half of what it would normally be this time of year. The previous high since the onset of the coronavirus crisis was seen on January 3, with nearly 1.33 million passengers.

Air traffic had plunged to a record low 87,534 passengers on April 14. The United States has been battered by the world’s biggest reported outbreak of the virus, with some 534,000 deaths.

However, the country has administered over 100 million doses of the vaccine and new cases numbers have fallen from their highs over the holiday season.

Earlier on Tuesday last, the IATA announced results from its latest poll of recent travellers, revealing growing confidence in a return to air travel, frustration with current travel restrictions, and acceptance of a travel app to manage health credentials for travel.