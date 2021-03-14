Coinciding with the Conscience — emotions tied with poetic prowess

Abeera Rauf Mukati’s book, Coinciding with the Conscience, is a sweet collection of poetry depicting her thoughts. The poems bring out Abeera’s inner voice as she shares her sentiments and emotions about bravery, fear, life, and loss. The book is divided into three parts. Each part takes the reader on a journey through her feelings. It seems Abeera pondered much on the choice of words to create her poems for they do fall into place.

The first part discusses scattered emotions. The poems present how to keep moving forward while the heart and body ache when every emotion falls upon you. The second part is about realisations. They discuss tamed emotions and talk about the courage of those who survive. In the third part, Abeera talks about healing, hope, and contentment.

The first poem ‘The Wondering Wanderer’ from part one is perhaps Abeera’s self-depiction as a poetess. She writes, “Poetry wasn’t art for her,/it was the reason to/continue to exist./Breathing through her/concealed words,/making it till the end/was her major work of art.”

Most of the poems in this book are short, which makes them an interesting read. Poetry needs to be concise so the readers can fully comprehend the meaning and the message of the written word. Abeera’s words, which she has chosen meticulously, mirror her cognitive skills to choose the right vocabulary to present the appropriate emotions. For instance, in the poem, ‘Patience’, she used adjectives that portray the message. She writes, “She held her breath,/for so long,/that she forgot/what it was like/to inhale,/to feel,/to exhale out/everything she kept in/Intentionally,/Impatiently,/Incredibly.”

Abeera is a graduate from the NED University with a bachelor’s degree in English Linguistics and Literature. She has been passionate about reading since childhood. She began writing poetry in 2016. First, she wrote it for her department’s magazine and then for various platforms. Her keen observation of nature reflects the same in her poetry. She brings in the elements of hope, freedom, and bravery in her poetic narrative. Taking up issues of social concern and highlighting emotions is also what Abeera does with her poems. She inquires such questions that send the readers into an introspection. She does the same in a short poem, ‘Born to Love’, when she writes, “How would our lives be like/If we were never taught to hate,/If we were never forced to invade.” When talking about emotions, Abeera writes in her poem, ‘A Proud Artist’, “She found peace/in her contagious/thoughts,/And this was/art for her.”

The book is published by WriterTalks, an online publishing platform. It is doing a commendable job promoting young writers of Pakistan. The editors of the book are Hadia Ahmed Kafeel and Hamda Faisal, both are members of WriterTalks. Muniza Imran, Founder of WriterTalks, played a vital role in the book’s publishing process.

