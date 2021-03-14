Priyanka looks back at when she was yelled at by a choreographer

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making headlines regularly, be it her recent published memoir Unfinished or her film ‘The White Tiger’ receiving BAFTA nominations. The actress, along with her singer husband Nick Jonas, would be announcing Oscar nominations on Monday.

Recently, during an exclusive interaction with HT brunch, the actress opened up about an incident when she was called out by a choreographer for not dancing properly during a sequence. The incident, according to the actress, took place during the early days of her career, when she was shooting for ‘Andaaz’.

The weekly magazine reported that a choreographer on the sets of ‘Andaaz’ reportedly told Priyanka, “Just because you’re Miss World, don’t presume you can dance. Learn to do your job before you report for work!”

Recalling the incident, Priyanka narrated, “The episode was the critical foundation of my career. It taught me the difference between being an amateur and a professional and how essential it is to be prepared. From that experience onward, I’ve been prepped assiduously before going on to any set.”

In her much-talked-about memoir, Unfinished, which hit the stands in February this year, the actress made some startling revelations about her initial struggles while she was making a mark for her. The actress opened up on an incident when a director asked her to get her “proportions fixed”.

“If I wanted to be an actress, he said, I’d need to have my proportions ‘fixed’, and he knew a great doctor in LA he could send me to. My then-manager voiced his agreement with the assessment”, she wrote in her book.

The actress decided to leave the meeting and also cut ties with her then-manager after the incident, as per her memoir account.

Priyanka is currently in London where she is shooting for Russo Brothers new show Citadel. The actress has been busy promoting her husband Nick Jonas’ music album ‘Spaceman’.