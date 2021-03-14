Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ gets a release date

On Sunday (March 14), superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the release date of his much-awaited action-thriller ‘Sooryavanshi’. “We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get…the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi 30th April,” read Akshay’s tweet.

Apart from Akshay, the other stellar cast of the movie includes Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan. The film trailer which released last year, has garnered more than 80 million views.

“The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it’s time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril,” wrote producer Karan Johar.

Film analyst, Taran Adarsh sees this announcement as the right step in the path of business revival for Bollywood. “The release date announcement of #Radhe and #Sooryavanshi has infused oxygen in the lungs of an ailing film industry… The exhibition sector especially – bleeding since last year – is joyous and of course, in a celebratory mood. #SalmanKhan #AkshayKumar #AjayDevgn #RanveerSingh,” tweeted Adarsh.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is directed by Rohit Shetty and is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

The film apart from witnessing three A-list Bollywood heroes (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh) sharing screen space together, will also see Akshay and Katrina on the big screen after more than a decade.