Blake Lively jokes Ryan Reynolds ‘didn’t invite’ her to meet Brad Pitt

American actress Blake Lively has a “very solid reason” to pick a bone with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds.

It was revealed by her husband that Hollywood’s heartthrob Brad Pitt appeared in ‘Deadpool 2’ as the invisible hero Vanisher in a make a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo. The 57-year-old ‘Troy’ star did a seconds-long cameo of a silent character throughout the sequel.

The 44-year-old ‘Deadpool’ actor revealed that Brad wanted only a cup of coffee in return for doing the cameo in his movie. The Cinephile Club mentioned this as a fun fact on its Instagram account.

The post was captioned, “Fun Fact: #RyanReynolds had revealed that Hollywood star #BradPitt wanted the actor to bring a cup of coffee for him as his fee for doing a cameo in ‘Deadpool 2’. In the #Deadpool sequel, Pitt made a surprising blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the meta-superhero’s ally known as The Vanisher.”

In the comment section of the post by Cinephile Club, the 33-year-old actress jokingly feigned offence with her husband who did not invite her to the film’s set when Brad did the cameo.

Reacting to this, Blake, who is known for her pleasing nature, commented, “Weird… My husband didn’t invite me to set that day.”

Ryan married Blake Lively in 2012. The happy couple keeps trolling each other on social media platforms in a loving manner.