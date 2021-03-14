Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The ‘Gully Boy’ actor took to Instagram and informed his fans that he is following protocols listed by his doctors. “Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self-quarantining at home,” Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote in a message. “Being positive and tackling this head on,” he added. The 27-year-old actor returned to Mumbai in February after shooting for the horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ in Udaipur. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Siddhant will be next seen in filmmaker Shakun Batra’s untitled project and the sequel of ‘Bunty Aur Babli’.













