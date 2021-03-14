To Turning a New Leaf

Back in 2002, President Musharraf waged a battle cry for “Enlightened Moderation.” There were talks of reforming, even shutting down, madrassahs, giving breathing space to women in all walks of life and shunning militancy. Such convoluted was this ideological maze of embracing the identity of a Muslim palatable to Western sensibilities that people thought it best to start speaking English and wearing Western clothes. Enlightenment or the curse of inferiority complex?

When President Alvi emphasised a need for a “Good Brand Pakistan” on Saturday, he was not talking about the nauseating hubbub. After all, who was to decide what counted as moderate and what as radical. Rightly, Alvi has noted how improved social indicators could help restore the country’s image and its linkages around the world. Despite lofty claims, no administration has done much to improve social development. However meagre, our economic development is never translated into better living standards for the average Pakistanis. May it be our female literacy rate (47 per cent); the second-highest number of out-of-school children (22.8 million) or one of the worst infant mortality rates (one in 22 chance of death, the chain is definitely broken!

By focusing on the welfare of its citizens, our state can well convince the world that times are changing for the better.

To start with, this infatuation with defence ever since Pakistan was born needs to be done with. Allocating enough resources to sectors languishing from neglect–public health, education, water and sanitation–holds the key to a lasting influence.

Moving forward, a vibrant society cannot be achieved in the presence of extremists trying to impose their agenda using guns and suicide jackets. There is a constant battle pitting the country’s moderates against those relying on nothing but the barrel of a gun. An urgent need for a tolerant society that speaks the language of peace, not bloodshed, therefore, trumps any other plan for modernisation. Progressive elements are either living on borrowed time or keeping their mouth shut in the face of threats of violence.

Yet, building a peace narrative is just as crucial offshore, as is at home. The ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims, the massacre of Palestinians and Kashmiri Muslims’ genocide are just the tip of the profane mess of Islamophobia. Macron’s boomeranging stigmatisation of Muslims; Trump’s Muslim ban and New Zealand’s Christchurch Mosque attacks are all clear examples that the civilised West is no different. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkey’s Erdogan should, thus, be appreciated for their eloquent stance on this lingering disaster. Yet, following Turkey, Pakistan, too, could work on promoting its soft image. Gone are the days when hard power used to guarantee clout in international affairs. Nowadays, it is all about the race to get “liked.” A peaceful image matters because it allows a country to build trust and influence so that foreign policy goals can be worked upon.

Still, those calling out the rampant intolerance in Pakistan would do well to advocate an overall adoption of inclusivity. Though we are ready to mend our ways, naming and shaming without taking a peek within can’t turn the trick. *