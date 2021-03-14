Love flies out the window on an empty stomach

The high stakes battle for senate control concluded last night. It was like watching the final episode of an extremely engaging serial that could have had multiple endings. Tensions ran high among the contenders and their backers,clutching at every straw that could help them prevail. The results for Chairman Senate were decisive, based on rejected ballots intentionally defaced and a clear margin of victory for the Deputy Chairman. PDM’s Yusuf Reza Gilani jubilation lasted less than 10 days.

“Democracy is the best revenge” is a famous quote byBenazir Bhutto to which I may dare add “especially when it is secret ballot.” COVID 19 should have taught us that viruses infect anyone that come in its way. What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. What had buoyed Gilani to victory through secret ballotswas also his downfall. Billions in bribe described as “Jumhuriat ka Husn” by egregious Election Commission were of no avail.

PDM can end this quagmire of horse trading if it chooses to co-operate with PTI to legislate open voting to end the curse of corruption. Do they want to? A million-dollar question. Asif Ali Zardari had meticulously planned and executed a strategy to use PDM platform to control Senate through his henchman Gilani. It fell flat on its face when PML(N) realized they were being taken for a ride. It was this late realization by Shahbaz Sharifthat they switched tactics, and according to my information, all the rejected votes of Gilani are PML(N) senators.

PDM was cobbled together by Nawaz Sharif to overthrow PTI. He is totally consumed by his desire to be rid of PM IK and denounce the establishment. He will “sup with the devil” to achieve that goal whether it is Modi or arch enemy Zardari. You can see the venom in his recent social media post.

PPP’s victory on one Islamabad Senate seat or winning Chairmanship could not further PML(N)’s one point agenda. In fact, it has gone off course. By getting involved in mainstream politics they lost their focus of forcing PTI out through street power! Even militant crusader Maulana Fazal could not resist the temptation of Deputy Chairman’s ticket.Having failed in all their maneuvers, PDM’s fate now hangs on how the rest of March will play out. Two weeks prior to Ramadan I doubt it will amount to much. They are destined to implode sooner than later. A disappointed Zardari could expedite the process.

In fact, the hype created around March 3rd Senate election was clearly without a base. PTI and their allies pretty much won all the Senate seats based on their strength in the Provinces and the Center except one, Yusuf Reza Gilani. PDM portrayed it as the fall of Government. Their compliant media picked up the theme and hyped it all the way. This was quickly defused by vote of confidence taken by PM Imran Khan.

What was justified was the outrage felt by every Pakistani at the blatant use of bribery to buy votes. The video of Ali Gilani caused national revulsion and disgust showing how the nation’s future is bartered. Open bribery at the highest levels encourages and promotes this culture of corruptionalready eating away the fabric of the nation. How do you convict a baboo or a policeman for illegal gratification when the leaders are themselves doing it?

All this has given a new lease of life to PTI. It has also exposed many flaws and shortcomingsin their ability to govern effectively. It has displayed the lack of depth in PM Imran Khan’s political team. He has surrounded himself with lightweights incapable of behind the scene maneuvering and keeping his parliamentarians in line. Blaming greed is only a partial answer. His 2nd tier leadership has failed miserably. PTI is extremely poor in maintaining relationship with its real strength, the political workers.

Beating up on past corruption and mistakes is only part of the solution. PTI’s flaky leaders, including the cabinet, are harping on this deadbeat theme. Why aren’t the Ministers coming forward to project progress in their respective Ministries? Have they failed to achieve anything due to incompetence or they are plain stupid? The remaining term will determine PTI’s future and PM IK has to wake up to this reality.

PTI’s backbone is the middle class and youth who got involved in politics due to PM IK. They are bearing the brunt of food inflation and suffering immeasurably. Their misery is corrosive and survival is becoming a challenge. Their love and devotion will fly out of the window unless bold steps are immediately taken. Poor governance is fast becoming PTI’s hallmark.

This impression is further strengthened by PTI’s disastrous leadership in Punjab. PM IK why don’t you realize that CM Buzdar is ruining your stronghold, Punjab, that you need to win any future elections? Your loyalty is totally misplaced; please act before it is too late.Same is true for Karachi that adopted you with open arms. PM IK has to find an immediate solution to this miserable failure to deliver to Karachites.

Blaming others is becoming boring; PM IK and his team have to take responsibility and start delivering. Words and promises are not enough anymore. PM IK your determination, integrity and hard work are only the ingredients for success. You have to cook these ingredients to produce dishes that will satisfy the hunger for deliverables through competent chefs. Results, not words matter.

The writer is Director CERF, a non profit, charitable organization Canada. President Punjab University Alumni Association