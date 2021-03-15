Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 15 March 2021 is being sold for Rs. 91740 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 107000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 15 March 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 107000 Rs. 98083 Rs. 93625 Rs. 80250 per 10 Gram Rs. 91740 Rs. 84094 Rs. 80273 Rs. 68805 per Gram Gold Rs. 9174 Rs. 8409 Rs. 8027 Rs. 6881

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.