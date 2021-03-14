Seven terrorists arrested in two raids in Karachi

At least seven terrorists belonging to banned organisations were arrested in the port city on Saturday in two different raids.

According to details, in a joint operation carried out by Rangers and police, three alleged terrorists involved in attacking security forces have been arrested from Ittehad Town area of Karachi on Saturday.

A spokesman for Rangers said that the three terrorists were part of outlawed terrorist organisations, ISIS and TTP, and weapons, ammunition, and explosive material were recovered from their possession.

The spokesman said that the terrorists had recently reached Karachi from Afghanistan and were planning to launch terrorist acts when security forces raided their hideout in the Ittehad Town area and nabbed them.

Sharing their involvement in previous acts of terrorism, the Rangers official said that they were allegedly involved in attacking security forces in Bajur during 2008, besides also launching attacks in 2012-13.

“The attacks led to the martyrdom of armed forces personnel and injuring many others,” he said.

In another action from the law enforcement authorities earlier in the day, four alleged terrorists associated with a Sindh nationalist party have been arrested during a raid conducted by Special Investigation Unit (SIU) police in Karachi.

SSP SIU Captain (retd) Haider Raza told the media that a raid was conducted in Karachi’s Bilal Colony where four terrorists of a Sindh nationalist party were arrested.

He revealed that 20 terrorists are included in the group of the arrested men. Several cases have been registered against the arrested men including Gulzar, Habibullah, Fayyaz and Ghulam Muhammad. Haider Raza added that further investigation is underway.

Earlier on March 2, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had arrested an alleged terrorist associated with the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) during a joint raid conducted with a federal sensitive agency in Karachi.

The ‘trained’ SRA terrorist Sajjad aka Babloo s/o Ghulam Abbas had been arrested by CTD and a sensitive agency from Met Roundabout of Karachi’s University Road, besides the recovery of a hand grenade from his possession.