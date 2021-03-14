Haleem gets bail extension in scuffle with officials case

A local court on Saturday extended the bail of the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case related to a scuffle with officials during an anti-encroachment drive against illegal farmhouses. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader appeared before the judicial magistrate of the Malir Court in Karachi. The court expressed outrage over the investigation officer for failing to present a progress report. The court directed the relevant authorities to present the report on the next hearing. Later, the local court extended the bail of Sheikh till March 24 and adjourned the hearing. Haleem Adil Sheikh is facing charges of interfering with government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive for demolishing illegal farmhouses. A case had been registered against him and others in Gadap police station. In another case, the opposition leader was accused of violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88. Earlier on March 8, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had issued notices to the Prosecutor General Sindh and others to file their comments on bail petitions of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases.













