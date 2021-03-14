Airlines asked to submit proposals for aviation policy till 19th

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has directed the airlines, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to submit recommendations for making improvements in the National Aviation Policy 2019.

Following the meeting of the Aviation Oversight Committee on March 12, the authority on Saturday summoned recommendations and proposals from all stakeholders including the national flag carrier. The airlines have been directed to submit suggestions till March 19 to the CAA’s air transport department.

The CAA letter issued to the airlines stated that a review will be made for finalising the new aviation policy in light of the recommendations.

It may be noted here that the stakeholders had expressed reservations on the policy during the previous session of the oversight committee which was attended by representatives of general aviation companies and airlines.

CAA Director Air Transport Department, Irfan Sabir had been tasked to review and amend the National Aviation Policy 2019.

The CAA has decided to make amendments in the National Aviation Policy 2019 over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sources said that the amendments in the national aviation policy will bring more facilities to the airlines, besides further promoting the aviation industry. After the necessary modification in the policy, the tourism sector will be benefited through the addition of more airlines in the country.

The CAA director-general will send a complete report to the aviation secretary after completing the review process. Later, the draft legislation of the National Aviation Policy 2021 will be presented before the PM for its final approval.

It emerged that more facilities and perks will be given to enhance airlines’ businesses under the new aviation policy, whereas the federal government is also mulling over to increase the validation period of regular public transport licences. It will also contain guidelines for the private airlines, regulations for tourism promotion, regional integration licence, airports and air navigation infrastructure, economic development and chapters of the regulatory environment.