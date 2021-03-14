PM felicitates Sanjrani, Afridi on Senate victory

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that giving two top slots of the Senate to Balochistan and erstwhile FATA is in line with his policy to bring those parts of the country into mainstream.

In a tweet on Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and newly-elected Deputy Chairman Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning the coveted offices of the Upper House of the Parliament. “I am happy Balochistan & former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pak that have been marginalised or left behind in the past,” he tweeted.

Chairman Sanjrani was re-elected by defeating Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) hopeful Yousaf Raza Gilani. Ninety-eight senators exercised their right to vote, out of which seven votes were rejected. Sanjrani received 48 votes and Gilani 42.

Similarly, Mirza Mohammad Afridi, the government-backed candidate, won the post of Senate deputy chairman against PDM’s Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. Afridi secured 54 votes against Haideri’s 44 votes.