CM directs action against officials for approving illegal housing societies

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday directed authorities concerned to identify officials and take action against them for giving approval for establishment of illegal housing societies. He was chairing a meeting convened to devise an effective strategy to stop illegal construction activities on agricultural land. The meeting among others was attended by provincial ministers, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub and Amjad Ali Khan, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz and concerned administrative secretaries. On the occasion, participants of the meeting were told that the provincial government has initiated actions to stop illegal construction activities and preserve agricultural land across the province. It was told that so far 65 illegal housing societies have been sealed, six demolished, 235 were served notices whereas FIRs have been lodged against 196 societies. Meeting was briefed that instructions had been issued to district administrations and the Revenue Department to impose a ban on mutation of land in unapproved/illegal housing societies and concerned departments have been directed not to provide utility connections to such housing societies.













