PPP’s Khuhro seeks name removal from no-fly list

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro has moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on Saturday.

Nisar Khuhro has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list. He stated in the petition that he wants to go to the United States to meet his family as his wife and children have contracted coronavirus.

The federal government placed his name on the basis of dishonesty and the ongoing inquiry of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an act of political vengeance, stated the petition.

The PPP leader pleaded with the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the ECL. The NAB chairman, FIA director-general and others are made parties in the case.

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the Sindh Assembly speaker, opposition leader and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on January 27, the Sindh High Court (SHC) extended the bail of Nisar Khuhro in the assets beyond income and misuse of power cases till March 17.