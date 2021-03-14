US resumes aid to Yemen’s rebel north as famine threatens

The United States announced a resumption of aid to Yemen´s rebel-held north on Friday to fight a looming famine as the country´s nearly six-year-old war grinds on. UN officials warned that a blockade of fuel deliveries to a main port was heightening the world´s worst humanitarian crisis. The aid concern came as President Joe Biden´s envoy to Yemen expressed frustration at the country´s Houthi rebels, saying they were focusing on fighting to capture more territory while an international and regional diplomatic push was underway to end the conflict.

“Tragically, and somewhat confusingly for me, it appears that the Houthis are prioritizing a military campaign” to seize central Marib province, envoy Tim Lenderking said. He spoke in an online event sponsored by the Atlantic Council think tank, after his more than two-week trip in the region to push for a cease-fire and ultimately a peace deal.

The developments deepen the challenges for the Biden administration as it goes out on a limb to try to end the Yemen war through diplomacy, reversing previous US administrations’ support for an inconclusive Saudi-led military offensive that tried to roll back the Iran-allied Houthi rebels. The rebels have shown no sign of relenting despite Biden’s diplomatic overtures, adding to tensions between the US and its strategic partner Saudi Arabia.