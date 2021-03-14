‘Rafi Group will use all its capabilities to provide affordable, quality services to customers’

Rafi Group organized the second draw of Green Palms Gwadar Gala for the customers of Gwadar’s largest private housing project Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar was held at Flatty Hotel Lahore.

In this ceremony Rafi Group Chairman Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Chief Executive Shehryar Rafi Butt and Managing Director Shazal Rafi Butt were the special guests. The trade activity has been starts from Gwadar said Chairman Imtiaz Rafi Butt. Gwadar is a very important place in the C-Pack which will revolutionize the economy of Pakistan.

Given the global importance of Gwadar, Rafi Group is committed to providing affordable and quality accommodation to its customers in Gwadar. Green Palms Gwadar is undergoing rapid development works.

Our highly capable team will complete the project on time using all its capabilities. On this occasion, the second draw of Green Palms Gwadar Gala was held in which Suzuki’s Alto car, motorcycles and other valuable prizes were distributed through lottery. CEO Rafi Group Shehar Yar Rafi Butt and MD Shazil Rafi Butt also addressed. The third mega draw of Green Palms Gwadar Gala will be held on April 09 in which bumper prize sports car will be given.