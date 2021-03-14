China’s ambassador visits MG Plant construction site for tree plantation ceremony

Nong Rong, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, on Saturday visited MG JW Plant Construction Site Phase 1 for a tree plantation ceremony.

During the ceremony, China’s Ambassador also reviewed the MG vehicle range on display. The ambassador showed keen interest to know about the fully electric vehicle. MG ZS EV (1st fully electric B-SUV) is expected to be introduced in April 2021.

The ceremony was also attended by Chinese delegation which included Commercial Counsellor, Xie Guoxiang. Javed Afridi – CEO Haier and General Manager MG Technical, Taimoor Ahmed Khan, were also present during the occasion.

During the occasion, Mr Khan also presented the plant construction milestones along with planned completion targets.

MG JW Automobile Pakistan (PVT) Ltd is a Joint Venture between SMIL, a subsidiary of SAIC (1st largest Chinese and 7th largest global automobile manufacturer) and JW SEZ. An investment of Rs. 17 billion is underway for the setup of the plant.

MG is an iconic British automotive brand known for its sporty heritage with a legacy of more than 97 years. MG JW has already established its dealership network in main cities of Pakistan, and plans to expand its reach within 2021. The company is at an advanced stage to join hands with leading conglomerates for Multi Brand after Sales service, for its growing customer base.

Speaking on the occasion Zhao Jei from SMIL said that consumer response for MG HS is very encouraging. He added that as a result, SAIC is evaluating expanding automotive range and local plant capacity. Automotive specifications, especially the safety specs like 6 airbags and built quality are of prime importance for MG local production, Zhao concluded.

MG is all set to spoil Pakistan with Automotive options. It is committed to Electric revolution and investment in high tech localization.