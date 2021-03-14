Bitcoin surpasses $60,000 level with $1.11tn market cap

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, on Saturday crossed a record high of $60,000; however, profit-taking brought it a bit down and the price was recorded at $59,989 at 1405 hours GMT. The Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, gained 6.54 percent on Saturday while it has gained 25.97 percent during the last seven days. With this increase, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $1,118 billion. The market capitalisation of Bitcoin first topped the $1 trillion milestone on February 19, holding at that level for a few days before retreating. On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) gained 6.53 percent to reach $1,884. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $216 billion. Likewise, Litecoin (LTC) price jumped to $224 with 8.40 percent increase. The market capitalisation of LTC stands at $14.9 billion after this increase. On the other hand, the price of Tether (USDT) gained 0.12 percent to reach $1. With this increase, the market capitalisation of the USTD has reached $38.2 billion. Meanwhile, John Waldron, the chief operating officer (COO) of Goldman Sachs, has said the financial services giant is seeing rising customer demand to own and invest in bitcoin. Nevertheless, the COO explained that his organization is still exploring ways of satisfying this demand without running afoul of regulators.













