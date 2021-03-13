Businessmen want import of corona vaccine in huge quantity

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir has expressed his serious concern over delay in arrival of Corona Vaccine, specially for all age groups as the third wave of the novel coronavirus has entered the country and new variants are also spreading.

In a joint statement issued here on Saturday with vice chairman Javed Siddiqi, he asked the government to expedite the process of vaccination and supply ample quantity of doses not only to the whole public but also to the trade and industry, their workers and families.

“The government will have to import vaccine in huge quantities at the earliest as the country of 220 million aims to vaccinate almost 70 million by the end of the year but the vaccination process has remained extremely slow even in health workers and senior citizens,” he observed. He urged the trade and industry and workers to get vaccinated to protect themselves as well as their loved ones, suggesting the authorities to import the huge stock of vaccine in this regard, besides launching a robust national education campaign to inform people that the vaccines are completely safe.

He said that the country launched its COVID-19 vaccine drive in early February beginning with the healthcare workers in the first phase after receiving Sinopharm doses from China. But only 25% of the 400,000 registered doctors, nurses and paramedical staff registered have been vaccinated by now, as the government had not adequate stocks of coronavirus vaccines to begin vaccination of senior citizens while only 2.25% of the seniors have registered till now which is not a very positive response. He pointed out that Pakistan has clearly found a new wave of coronavirus and major cities of Punjab have reported an increased number of cases. He said that new variants like other parts of the world have also reached Pakistan which resulted in an increasing number of patients at hospitals. He warned that these new variants spread rapidly and if the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are not followed the new wave can spread severely across the country. Quoting the health experts, he said that some of the new variants could be more aggressive and dangerous too and implementation on SOPs set by the government is essential to be implemented along with starting speedy vaccination drive for the whole population including the business community, factory workers and traders for the smooth running of economy.