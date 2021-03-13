CEO IMC appreciates new vehicle ordinance

The transfer tax initiative by the government will help to counter the menace of on-money on vehicles which will be beneficial for industry, consumers and government as well. This was stated by Indus Motor Company CEO, Ali Asghar Jamali during a conversation with reporters in Lahore.

Talking to selected reporters after a local part manufacturing plant visit the CEO briefed the reporters that Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) had helped the local industry with transfer of technology while developing the local engineering base. “IMC alone has done above 45 technical assistance agreements with local vendors.”

Jamali said that the government had promulgated an ordinance and limit second sale of vehicles within 90 days of invoice and one who does this will be charged a fine based on Engine CC. “The apparent reason to introduce this amendment is to discourage on-money/premium practice in the market. The step is very encouraging not only to existing players but new entrants also. This policy should be applied to imported vehicles as well.” said Jamali.

He continued that industry wide production capacity has now doubled from 275K units to 500K units while production variety is also increasing. “The premium is an ogre issue being faced by the local auto industry that promotes flow of black money within the economy and capsizes taxable income to non-taxable,” he added.

CEO IMC stated that OEMs have taken several steps in this regard. IMC remains the only OEM that has done a lot to educate all its stakeholders on this phenomenon. “We have also proposed WHT of up to 2 lac rupees which should work as deterrence for customers who purchase vehicles at premium from non-authorized Dealers which the government has adopted and SRO is expected soon.”

Jamali suggested that the government should also announce incentives for vendors to encourage manufacturing of spare parts locally. This, according to him, would boost localization of the auto industry.