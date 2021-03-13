Asim and Mohtishim sparkle in CA Pakistan Golf Tournament

LAHORE: Asim Tiwana won in the gross category while Mohtishim Aftab emerged winner in the net category of the CA Pakistan Golf Tournament which concluded at the Royal Palm Club Golf Course here on Saturday. The event was contested on stroke play basis over 18 holes. Asim and Mohtishim’s remarkable and dazzling performance was due to their laudable application of golfing skills. All through the eighteen holes race for ascendancy over many accomplished adversaries, Asim was in full command, playing faultless golf. And in the net section race, most commendable was Mohtishim.

Probable winners in the gross category included many aspirants like Hassan Hamid, Faisal Syed, Dr Zafar Nasrullah, Abdul Islam Nazir, Shoaib Shams and Ahmed Rafi and they certainly battled through the 18 holes actively and earnestly. But it was Asim’s brilliance that enabled him to surface as the winning celebrity of the day. All through the 18 holes, Asim displayed mastery over his powerful shots from the tees on the par fours and par fives and backed this up with accurate approach shots to the greens with distinction, verve and finesse. His gross score was a meritorious par 72 and was compiled through the help of two birdies and fourteen pars and two bogies. All in all a wonderful effort indeed! Others who did well in the gross category were Shahid Abbas, Ali Naeem and Hussain Hamid. Meritorious one in the net section was Mohtishim. And during the course of the eighteen holes battle, he proved to be the aspirant of prominence through brilliant, accurate and errorless shot making. With a net score of 66, he turned out to be the outstanding one. Other performers in the net category were Ahmed Baksh Tarrar, Imran Mairaj and Hassan Naseem.

At the conclusion of the tournament, prizes were awarded to the players by Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar. The Governor acclaimed the services of the chartered accountants community to the nation and appreciated the efforts of ICAP for showing excellence not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities. He also appreciated the zeal and excitement of the participants and said that the ICAP should explore other sports too.

Other Results:

Women: Maimoona Azam (1st net), Shaheen Irfan (2nd net). Momina Tarrar (3rd net), Iman Ali Shah (1st gross), Jimyung Jan (2nd gross), Tehmina Ahmed (3rd gross)

Handicap 18 category: Imran Moid (1st gross), Amir Hameed Piracha (2nd gross), Haseeb Gardezi (3rd gross).

Nearest to the pin: Shoaib Shams

Longest drive: Khalid Chaudhary.