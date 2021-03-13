Holder, Bravo return to Windies Test squad for Sri Lanka series

BARBADOS: West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and batsman Darren Bravo will return to the squad for the two-Test series at home to Sri Lanka, the country’s cricket board (CWI) said on Friday. Holder and Bravo both missed last month’s 2-0 series win in Bangladesh after they opted out of the tour due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Holder, who had led West Indies in 37 Tests in five-and-half years and is currently the format’s top-ranked all-rounder, was earlier replaced by opener Kraigg Brathwaite as the test captain. The opening Test will be played from March 21-25 followed by the second test from March 29-April 2. Both tests will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.