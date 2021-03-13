Archer determined to clinch World Cup place despite elbow worries

AHMEDABAD: England’s emphatic win over India in their opening T20 showdown revealed concerns for both sides as they seek to build momentum before this year’s World Cup. Top-ranked side England must worry about the elbow of their star bowler Jofra Archer, while number two India will be fretting about their batting — with captain Virat Kohli in the spotlight after failing to score for the third time in five international innings. Archer was declared man of the match after taking three wickets in Friday’s eight wicket trouncing of India, who could manage only 124-7 against England’s disciplined bowlers. But after the game he revealed his struggle with a troublesome elbow that made him miss two of the four Tests in India — that England lost 3-1. And there was no firm commitment for the World Cup to be held in India in October-November, and the Ashes tour to Australia after. “It is still a way away, I need to take care of my elbow first before I think about what is going to happen,” Archer told reporters. Archer said that on arriving in India he told the England management his arm was “not feeling great”. “I didn’t have to say it twice,” he said. “They jumped on it and already started making plans. We are all on the same page. “So for me in the immediate, I am going to get through the series and then I will do everything in my power to make sure that I am going to the World Cup and the Ashes.” His captain Eoin Morgan praised Archer’s performance in a bowling line-up full of quality pace with Mark Wood and Chris Jordan.













