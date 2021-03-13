Muguruza sees off Mertens to set up final with Krejcikova

DUBAI: Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza made it to her third final of the season after staving off the challenge from Belgian 10th seed Elise Mertens in the semifinal of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Friday night. Muguruza, the French Open and Wimbledon champion, and runner-up at last year’s Australian Open, finally converted her seventh match point to triumph 6-4, 7-6 (5) in two hours and seven minutes, on Centre Court of the Aviation Club Tennis Centre. Muguruza set up a date with unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic after the latter defeated another unseeded player Jil Teichmann 7-5, 6-2, in the second semifinal.

In the first semifinal, it was an intense battle between Muguruza and Mertens with the first set taking 52 minutes, while the second set lasted 74 minutes. Mertens, who had saved three match points before prevailing against American Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals on Thursday, fought tooth and nail but it was not to be, for the world No.18. World No.16 Muguruza, who was contesting her third semifinal in Dubai with the previous ones being in 2015 and 2018, will be looking to finally lay her hands on a trophy this season after finishing second best twice. The 27-year-old was runner-up to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Qatar Open in Doha last week and had lost to Australian Ashleigh Barty at the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, last month. Muguruza was broken in the very first game of the first set but Mertens was unable to take advantage as she lost serve in the next game. Muguruza held two break points at 15-40 and Mertens overshot a double-handed backhand over the baseline, to allow the former to level it at 1-1.

The Spaniard broke the Belgian in the fourth game and although Muguruza lost her serve in the ninth, she broke back in the next game with a brilliant down the line return. The sheer power on it meant that even though Mertens made a lunge for it, it went in vain. The second set saw fortunes swing toward the fag end. Both held serve until Muguruza and Mertens traded breaks in the eighth and ninth, with the latter saving a match point. Mertens then held serve to stay in the contest and the duo traded breaks again in the 11th and 12th to push it to the tie-breaker. But Mertens’ luck finally ran out as Muguruza kept her composure to close out the tie-break and the match on her seventh match point.