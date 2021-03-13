Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up after four years together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s love story won’t get a happy ending after all. Multiple sources confirm to E! News that the Hollywood couple has called off their engagement nearly two years after a romantic proposal. In fact, insiders close to the duo say JLo decided to end things for a variety of reasons.

The news comes as a surprise to fans after the pair shared heartfelt Valentine’s Day posts online and also attended the Super Bowl together in Miami this past February.

In fact, Alex expressed hopes that the pair would be getting married in 2021 after postponing their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19,” the former MLB player shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “You know, they say third time’s a charm, so let’s hope it’s what we want to hear.”

As for Jennifer, she previously told Elle that they weren’t in a rush to say “I do.” As she told the publication, “We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that. We cancelled it, and since then, we haven’t really talked about it.”

Earlier in the year, Alex faced headlines about his relationship-or lack thereof-with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. The Bravo star described the athlete as an “acquaintance” who she’s never met in person. A source close to Alex said that he doesn’t even know Madison and has never met her.

As Jennifer headed to the Dominican Republic to film an upcoming movie, a source assured E! News that the rumors don’t impact the actress’ love story with A-Rod.

“Everything is fine with Alex,” the source shared. “She doesn’t let the cheating rumours get to her and chooses not to pay attention.”

Back in March 2019, the former New York Yankee got down on one knee and proposed to JLo during a romantic getaway to Baker’s Bay. The big move came shortly after the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary.

“We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words,” Alex wrote on Instagram when marking the milestone. “From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished.”

Jennifer added, “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place…in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life…you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again.”

Throughout their relationship, the couple had many unforgettable memories including a cover on Vanity Fair back in 2018 where readers got a preview into their bond.

“We are very much twins,” Alex gushed to the publication. “We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for these two to have their happily ever after. Page Six was first to report the news.