Salman Khan announces release date of ‘Radhe’ with new poster

The release date of superstar Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is finally out and the film is all set to arrive in theatres on May 13.

Salman, who will be seen in the actioner along with Disha Patani, on Saturday, announced the news on social media.

“Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine… (Had committed for Eid, will arrive on Eid) #RadheOn13thMay,” the 55-year-old actor wrote alongside a poster of the movie.

Salman had in January this year said that the film will hit theatres during Eid this year, but an exact release date wasn’t announced. The film was earlier scheduled to hit screens on May 22, 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor has collaborated with Zee Studios to present the Prabhudheva-directed action-drama. Shariq Patel, CEO at Zee Studios, told PTI that they are excited about the partnership with Khan as the superstar’s movies create an atmosphere of festivity. “This would be one of the biggest movies in 2021 and we are keen to see the audience support and response. I am sure it would be a delight for the fans after a tough year. ?Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will be the perfect Eidi for Salman fans and cinema goers,” Patel said in a statement.

A spokesperson from Salman Khan Films said the actor and the festival of Eid have a special connection and they are happy to continue the tradition of releasing the superstar’s films on the occasion with ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. Most of Salman’s films, including blockbusters ‘Wanted’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Kick’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Bharat’, have released on Eid. ‘Radhe’ is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash and is set to arrive in theatres on 13 May 2021 coinciding with Eid al-Fitr.