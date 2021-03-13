Shay Mitchell has an entirely refreshing take on pregnancy and parenting

No need for her to (pretty little) lie about it: Shay Mitchell simply didn’t love being pregnant. Some moms spend three trimesters marvelling at their body’s ability to create life, happily indulging cravings and accepting compliments about their pregnancy glow. The actress, however, was “Not a fan,” as she told E! News in a recent interview.

There’s a reason her six-part ‘Almost Ready’ YouTube series showcased a few of her lower moments beyond missing her favourite Slurpee-and-Hennessy cocktail and worrying about just how painful labour would be. “Because for me it was extremely difficult,” she admitted of carrying her now 17-month-old daughter Atlas. “Something is taking over your body. Your hormones are going up and down. You’re upset. I can’t fit into a pair of jeans. But that’s not the only reason. I was out of breath. I was tired. That’s not something I was used to. So mentally it took a toll on me.”

And if you’ve felt yourself nodding along to all that, the 33-year-old wants you to know that you’re doing amazing, sweetie.

“I don’t think a lot of women talk about this because you don’t want to feel ungrateful that you’re able to carry,” she explained. “People are like, ‘Wait, you’re not happy you’re pregnant?’ ‘Yes, of course I’m happy I’m pregnant, but I can’t help that my mind isn’t happy right now.'” Having come out the other side, she wants other expectant moms to know it’s okay to not be A-OK.

Because simply knowing she wasn’t alone would have gone a long way to assuaging those feelings

“I don’t think that there’s anything wrong for women to feel that way,” she stressed. “There are huge changes, beautiful changes, but also huge changes, that are happening in your body and your mind and it’s hard.”

Yet it’s rarely discussed. While prenatal depression affects an estimated 15 percent of women, it’s not a topic that generally arises at any one of the approximately 8,700 maternal care appointments. After labour, Mitchell recalled filling out the form used to screen new moms for postpartum mood disorders and checking off each box to confirm that she was feeling great but thinking, “Where was this guy when I needed it? I wanted to cross off, no, I’m not feeling well. I want to talk about it. No one gave me the option.”

Because simply knowing she wasn’t alone would have gone a long way to assuaging those feelings. Despite doing her homework-“I was pretty up-to-date with all the different changes; I had every app you could imagine”-she didn’t see this one coming. Having experienced a miscarriage before, she and boyfriend of four years Matte Babel were excited to discover they were expecting Atlas, “I was so grateful to be able to be pregnant and I was super excited about it. Of course,” she insisted. “But, my mind also took a toll on me and it was extremely difficult. And it was just something I wasn’t prepared for.”