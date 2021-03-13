‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Giacomo Gianniotti says the latest death will ‘level’ the hospital

Sometimes TV characters apparently just have to die. That’s the lesson we’re all coming to terms with this morning as we nurse our emotional hangovers, courtesy of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. We used to be used to this show doing this to us, tragically killing off characters we had come to love, but it’s been a few seasons. The last main character to die was Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), and that was season 11. It’s now season 17, and we had grown complacent. Even with Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) on a ventilator due to COVID-19, we were not prepared.

The latest casualty is Andrew DeLuca, played by GiacomoGianniotti. He was the first person that Meredith fell in love with after Derek’s death, one half of one of our very favourite recent Grey’s romances. She stood by him as he grappled with bipolar disorder, and he has been by her bedside whenever he could during her illness. His death came with a visit to her coma beach, and he professed everything she meant to him before running down the beach to be with his mom.

Meredith told him she’d miss him if she went back and he didn’t, and he said she’d be OK, but did anyone stop to wonder if we, the viewers, would be OK? Long before last night’s episode, titled ‘Helplessly Hoping,’ was set to film, Gianniotti was asked to come into showrunner Krista Vernoff’s office, along with executive producer Debbie Allen. “They kind of jumped right to it and said, ‘We’ve been in the writers room for a long time going back and forth, and we’re trying to come up with something for the midseason finale, and we’ve tried it a million different ways and it just keeps coming back that the story to tell is to bring back the sex trafficking storyline…and close the loop,'” Gianniotti recalls to E! News. “But the unfortunate part would be that DeLuca would meet his demise, but he would die a hero to stop this woman.'”

DeLuca did meet his demise as a hero after spending an entire crossover episode of ‘Station 19’ tailing a known child kidnapper alongside his sister, Carina (StefaniaSpampinato). It was a brave but pretty stupid decision for a lot of reasons, mainly because he’s a doctor and not really authorized to chase after criminals through the streets of Seattle.

He and Carina even followed the woman onto a train, with half of ‘Station 19’ waiting for them at the next stop. As the woman was arrested on her way out of the train station, DeLuca was suddenly and quietly stabbed by an unknown man, left to be found bleeding on the ground by his sister.

“I think it’s like the most DeLuca thing DeLuca’s ever done,” Gianniotti says of the chase. “He’s always jumped in the line of fire. It’s very of his character throughout the seasons and the years, to go above and beyond, to break code protocol, to do things that are maybe unorthodox to save his patient’s life.”