Matthew McConaughey serious about running for governor of Texas

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey has ramped up speculation about him running public office.

The ‘Interstellar’ actor, 51, is apparently “seriously” considering running for Texas governor in 2022 but is yet to determine whether he would be “most useful” in public office.

Speaking to Al Roker on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor said, “It’s a very honourable consideration. So am I considering that? Sure. It’s a great thing to and an honourable thing to be able to consider.”

“What I’ve got to choose for myself is, I want to get into a leadership role in the next chapter of my life. Now, what role am I going to be most useful in? I don’t know that that’s in a political position or if that’s me as a free agent. So that’s something I’m personally working on, is: What is my position of most use in a leadership role?” he added.

The actor had previously also hinted at his intentions of stepping into politics as he told Texas-based KLAQ radio station back in January that the idea is “something I’m going to think about.”