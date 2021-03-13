Shahrukh Khan gives nod to ‘Toofaan’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has extended love and best wishes to Farhan Akhtar after his upcoming film ‘Toofaan’ got a release date.

Tagging Farhan, the ‘My Name Is Khan’ actor took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the film and wrote, “Wow! Always inspired by the effort you put to your work”.

Shah Rukh quoted the lyrics of Azad’s poem to appreciate the team ‘Toofaan’. “Kinare hi se Toofankatamashadekhnewaly, kinare se kabhieandaza-e-Toofannahihota”.

He also added, ‘Ready to dive into ‘Toofaan’.”

Shah Rukh Khan also extended best wishes to the entire team, saying “All the best to the team for this awesomeness. Luv @faroutakhtar.”

Earlier, Farhan turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the movie and confirmed its release date. Sharing the teaser of the film, the actor also took to social media to say, “Toofaan Teaser. It fills me with immense joy to give you the first glimpse of a film into which we poured all our love, passion, exuberance and madness. It truly is a labour of love and today I am so excited to share it with you. Here’s presenting the #ToofaanTeaser. Big, big hug.”