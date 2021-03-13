The Senate controversy

In a crucial Senate vote that’s a respite for the government, ruling alliance candidate Sadiq Sanjrani survived the cliffhanger. This hotly contested victory is ample reason for the government to celebrate. It has secured yet another safety in numbers. Previously, PM Khan had outshined in a risky endeavour designed to test his popularity in the parliament. Some critics may question Sanjrani’s slim win (one more vote than the treasury’s strength), but by bagging 10 more votes, Deputy Chairman Mirza Afridi has sealed the deal. With a majority siding with the ruling PTI in a secret ballot, there remains no need for a no-confidence vote.

For today, Islamabad is enjoying an upper hand and Khan is still the best bet as far as the top houses are concerned. But, caution needs to be employed as the same parliamentarians are running out of patience on Punjab’s chief ministership and scandals tainting the likes of Azam Khan Swati.

As expected, what transpired in the Senate on Friday did not sit well with the opposition. The PDM is in no mood to eat the humble pie as there is now clamour over wasted votes. While the presiding officer had rejected eight votes, the opposition is up in arms about those in Yousaf Raza Gillani’s favour. Though read aloud in the upper house, the copy of election rules failed to convince Gillani’s polling agent, Farooq H Naek, who stands by his “intent of the voter” argument. The PDM is now taking the matter to court.

Government quarters are busy quoting Article 69 (2) and Article 60 that fully protect all Senate proceedings. Former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan is one of the many advocating the validity of any sanctimonious business conducted inside the two houses as unchallengeable in any court of law.

Yet, others claim that Article 199 gives breathing space to the opposition parties so they may file a constitutional petition against any mala fide activity. There does exist precedence (Salahuddin versus Abdul Khaliq and Sher Afgan versus Aamir Hayat Khan), where judges have held the voters’ intention supreme to technical discrepancies.

Furthermore, Section 90 (5) of the Elections Act, 2017, is also being discussed for it describes a different voting mechanism. Since the constitution is ambiguous in logistic matters related to Senate polls (presiding officer and the interpretation of the ballot rules), there might be pressure on the application of this Act. The plot further thickens with the ongoing spat between the ruling party and the Chief Election Commissioner. The PTI has time and again made public of its dissatisfaction with the opposition being handed even more than what they ask of the commission–that too, on a silver platter.

Whether the courts do entertain the seven senators who marked their ballots wrongly whilst leaving a shadow of doubt remains to be seen. But anyone can guess there was some hidden agenda at play on Friday. The mysterious seven votes again appeared in favour of Afridi; defying the joint opposition’s majority. All seven votes were stamped in the exact same manner–on Gillani’s name–giving weight to speculations about this being a deliberate Machiavellian attempt. Meanwhile, PTI’s ranks are abuzz with rumours about these senators being suspected of voting for Sanjrani. Ah! the devil lies in the details.

The government may have secured its mandate this time but there are indications of political temperatures getting higher soon. If seized, there lies an opportunity to seize the day. By letting the judiciary control the narrative, cooler heads can focus on forging a working relationship with the opposition. PM Khan has already shown his inclination for a transparent electoral process by making efforts for open ballotting. He should not allow his overambitious team members to lose a winning match. g