When elephants clash

There might be cracks appearing in the rosy picture of the opposition alliance. The 11-party coalition is still tooting its horn about their marriage of convenience. Going by their media conferences, the writing on the wall seems clear as day: the threat of being pushed against the wall has united them for good.

However, like other good things. the big banner of PDM, (might) come to an end. The ongoing tit-for-tat exchange of jibes between PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry has yet again brought to surface the underlying differences between the two parties. The decades-long history of mistrust between the two mainstream parties has always undermined their attempts to get together for any common agenda. It is perhaps this dilemma that has not allowed them a chance to successfully counter the ruling PM Imran Khan in the last two-and-a-half years.

In the past, Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto had tried to bury the hatchet in 2006 when they had signed the Charter of Democracy. The two former rivals had openly admitted to being used against each other by the establishment (a series of counterstroke corruption cases that marred Pakistani politics in the 90s.) The ad hoc alliance was shortlived as the lawyers’ movement saw them on opposite sides of the table. Allegations kept on flying right, left and centre as the next eight years marked a narrative of distrust. While Sharif’s interior minister raised the heat in graft cases against Zardari and cronies, the latter’s overtures in Balochistan prior to 2018 Senate polls were just as lethal in reviving their relationship.

The short history of PDM is already marked with several clashes between the two titans. First and foremost has been the varying degree of severity of their attacks against the administration and the alleged meddling of the forces that be. While the Nawaz family roars like a wounded lion would (reeling from the said onslaught on their party), the PPP is still hedging its bets. The previous tussles regarding mass resignations, a boycott of polls and the march to Islamabad have all seen the Zardari clan majestically torpedoing all hardliners. There are even rumours amongst well-informed circles that many, if not all, involved in the ongoing Senate chairmanship controversy belong to PML-N. If found to be true, they could well be the small spark destroying the political forest the PDM has been able to garner since September last.

None of the two can be called out wrong. By maintaining its grip on Senate affairs, the PPP has successfully secured a big chunk of the deliberations table. Though not able to get its hands on chairmanship, it is still in a far convenient position to “offer services” in case there’s talk of change in the house. However, Zardari’s rise as kingmaker was bound to not sit well with the PML-N who is not ready for seclusion. Not just yet.

The two parties might mend their differences if they manage to move forward on the threatened long march. If combined, the two can, definitely, pull off a power show that would be a thorn in the government’s side. But for any such challenge to materialise, they first need to overcome the hurdle of self-preservation of their designs. *