Asia Cup unlikely to take place in 2021

KARACHI: Asia Cup is unlikely to take place this year as Asian giants, India and Pakistan, struggle to find a window for the tournament due to a packed cricket calendar. The 2020 Asia Cup was postponed last year and moved to 2021 with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the tournament. However, the PCB is planning to arrange the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches in the same window, while India will be taking on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton during the same month. According to reports, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has informed the PSL franchise owners that the Asian cricket event will not be held this year, therefore, the window for completing PSL 6 will be available in June. India has recently hinted towards sending its B team for the Asia Cup, but Pakistan does not want to play a depleted side. The PCB officials believe PSL is as important to Pakistan as World Test Championship is for BCCI. Asia Cup is likely to be staged in 2023 and the host of that event will be decided by the ACC.













