Pakistan, Turkey discuss cooperation in aviation sector

Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Friday called on Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and discussed the matters relating to promoting bilateral ties in diverse fields including Aviation. During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need for further strengthening the existing long-cherished brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkey, a news release said. The minister said the bilateral cooperation in all technical aspects of the aviation sector was being further increased.

He said a more proactive and collaborative strategy was needed to cope with the confronted challenges in the given scenario of global coronavirus pandemic. Ghulam Sarwar said the two countries enjoyed good cultural and tourism relations, which would prove beneficial in promotion of the aviation sector. The minister appreciated Turkey for supporting Pakistan’s stance on the issues confronted by Ummah and the international community including the Kashmir issue. He said Pakistan and Turkey were playing an important role in peace, stability and economic development in the region.