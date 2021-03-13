Govt plans to construct new bridge on Indus River

The Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Friday revealed that a new bridge would be constructed under public private partnership at Indus River near Sukkur.

While presiding over a meeting regarding development projects of Sukkur at Darbar Hall Deputy Commissioner office, he said the Sindh government was preparing plan to resettle the affectees and assured that every affectee would be provided alternate shelter.

Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahessar, Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel Tasavur and officers of local government, works and services, buildings, education works and other departments attended the meeting.

He directed commissioner to identify land for the rehabilitation of affected people of anti-encroachment operation launched to retrieve irrigation department land on the banks of canals. He also directed administration to prepare new schemes of safe city project and slaughter house for Sukkur.

The minister said that land for establishing cattle colony Rohri has been approved and soon development work would be started there. He directed to accelerate the pace of work on Girls College Rohri and complete it in stipulated time so that facility of education to girls could be extended to their doorsteps. He said that all the development projects should be completed in time and additional funds would be arranged for development when needed. He said that beautification scheme of lansdown bridge would also be approved soon. He directed that tree plantation campaign should be made successful from Union Council to town level and every department should participate in it. He said that schools and dispensaries being run by local bodies will be transferred to education and health department to make them functional. He said common scheme of solid waste management would be launched for Sukkur and Rohri adding that cleanliness would be maintained on street level.