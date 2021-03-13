PDM to challenge rejection of 7 votes cast in favour of Gilani

The Pakistan Democratic Movement on Friday announced to challenge in court the rejection of seven votes cast in favour of their candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani, who lost the Senate chairman election to Sadiq Sanjrani by six votes.

Opposition leaders held a joint press conference outside Parliament House in which Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the manner in which Gilani was defeated despite the opposition’s majority in the Upper House of parliament is reprehensible. He said that a directive was issued to stamp the vote inside the space allotted for a candidate’s name. “Seven members stamped their vote inside the space allotted for Gillani, on his name,” he said, adding that the opposition hopes that Gilani will emerge victorious in court.

He said that the government used every tactic to ‘steal the election’ and the chairman has been appointed after the opposition’s majority having been denied to them. “If Sanjrani was a lover of democracy, he would have resigned himself,” he said. “I understand that if he was a politician, a giver of democracy to the country and a lover of democracy then he would’ve himself rejected that I don’t have more votes [and] I don’t have the majority so I am not qualified to be sitting on this chair,” he said.

PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal claimed that PDM “succeeded”. “We got 49 votes but Yousaf Raza Gilani was defeated after seven votes were rejected,” he said.

Iqbal also read out the Supreme Court’s earlier rulings on the matter during the press conference and said that the court ruled that the voter’s intention has to be seen. “Stamping the name box means that the voter has the right intent and [aims to vote for that candidate],” he said.

He said that there were dozens of decisions by the Supreme Court and the high court and rulings of the Election Commission that the ballot was valid even if the vote was stamped above the name. “Rules clearly state that the vote must simply be stamped inside the candidate’s box,” he said, adding, “The voter that stamped the name is not wrong to do so.”

The PML-N leader said that all seven of the votes were stamped within the box of the candidate. “We will challenge the rejection of votes in court and expect it to rectify this decision,” he said. Separately, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Senate chairman election 2021 “has been stolen right in front of the eyes of the people”.

Bilawal claimed that the PDM “has defeated the [PTI] government in the National Assembly and the Senate”. “Their bias and their biased, illegal decision is right in front of you. Seven votes for the chairman of the Senate of Pakistan were cast in favour of Yousaf Raza Gilani. “Those votes were cast properly, legally, constitutionally, but seven senators of the Senate of Pakistan were purposefully disenfranchised and Gillani sahab, despite winning, has still not sat on that seat in the Senate. A vote is ‘cast’ when the intention of the voter becomes clear. Seven votes were invalidly rejected [but] if these seven votes are added, then Yousaf Raza Gillani has won,” he maintained. “Those seven votes were in line with whichever Supreme Court precedents you wish to bring up or the stance or position of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), they were legal votes.”