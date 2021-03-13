Govt, opp trade barbs over ‘spy’ cameras in Senate polling booths

The government and the opposition on Friday traded barbs over the matter of ‘spy’ cameras allegedly installed in Senate polling booths, with opposition claiming that the cameras were installed by the ruling party while the PTI alleging that those were deployed by the opposition leaders themselves only to ‘stage a drama’ later on.

PML-N Senator Dr Musadik Malik and PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed that cameras were installed in polling booths set up for the election of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman. They also shared apparent evidence on Twitter hours before the Senate was set to elect its new chairman and deputy chairman. “What a freaking joke. The senate polling booth has secret /hidden cameras installed, ” tweeted Dr Musadik Malik along with the pictures of cameras, also claiming that there was a ‘hidden device’ in the polling booth.

The PPP senator claimed that he and the PML-N senator had found “spy cameras right over the polling booth”. The two leaders, after posting the pictures on Twitter, also held a press conference outside Parliament House once the Senate session started.

On the other hand, Khokhar said the important thing to note is that the House’s security is focused on the Senate chairman, secretary and head of security. “An investigation should be held on how this security breach was done,” said Khokhar. He also asked that investigation be held to see if these three people were involved in this breach. “If the polling booth was protected by current the chairman and his men, this means a plan was there to steal the election,” claimed the senator.

Reacting to the opposition’s allegations regarding the installation of hidden cameras inside polling booths, the PTI alleged that the cameras were deployed by the opposition leaders themselves only ‘to stage a drama’ later on.

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz addressed a press conference flanked by PTI senator Faisal Javed in Islamabad to speak on the matter. The information minister noted that the opposition has given an impression that the cameras were deployed by the government. “We will make sure that this incident is thoroughly investigated. We all know what people were employed inside the building during their [the PPP’s] tenure. We will expose who the agents and proxies of PPP and PML-N are,” he said. “They are the ones who talk about tactics to waste votes. Our main objective is transparency and that is what PM Imran Khan has been struggling for for so long,” the minister added.

Referring to opposition, the minister said, “These are the people who won the election in the National Assembly despite being in a minority. These people are struggling to hide their corruption.” He went on to add that such incidents will reoccur until and unless the concept of open balloting is not introduced and transparency is ensured in elections.

Meanwhile, Faisal Javed said the government has offered the option for open balloting but Opposition leaders have always declined the suggestion. “We challenge them on open balloting but they are not ready for it. All they want is an NRO [amnesty deal] from Imran Khan.”

Referring to PML-N Senator Dr Musadik Malik and PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz as “James Bond 007”, the PTI leader claimed that everything was pre-planned by the opposition. “They are the ones yearning for secret ballot, [devious] tactics and conspiracies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Secretary Senate Qasim Samad has announced to form a parliamentary committee to probe recovery of ‘spy cameras’ from the Senate hall. “The committee will ensure transparent probe into the matter.”