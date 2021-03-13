SC to hear PM’s plea in foreign funding case on March 18

Supreme Court (SC) has fixed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plea in the foreign funding case for hearing, a private TV channel reported on Friday.

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, will take up the plea on March 18. The notices have been served to the respondents in the plea by the top court.

It is to be noted that Imran Khan as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had filed an appeal in the apex court through his lawyer Anwar Mansoor Khan, stating that his appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court’s verdict declaring Akbar S Babar a part of the ruling party is pending disposal.

Babar had taken the party to the commission, accusing it of receiving funds from foreign sources.

The matter pertains to the PTI’s membership and its pendency is damaging to the party, the PTI chairman said, pleading with the apex court to fix his appeal on March 18.

The Election Commission had constituted a scrutiny committee to look into the foreign funding accusations and declared Akbar S Babar a part of the PTI. The party subsequently went to the IHC against the ECP decision but its petition was dismissed.